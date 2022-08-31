BBNaija: If I win, I’ll give 15 percent of the prize money to charity – Sheggz vows (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Sheggz, has disclosed how he plans to spend some of the prize money or he emerges the winner.

The football player declared that he would donate 15% of the prize money to a charitable organization if he were to win in a few weeks.

Organizers of the popular show had disclosed that the prize money for this year’s season would be a whooping N100 million.

Along with other items valued at N50 million from the sponsors, he or she would receive a cash award of N50 million.

Sheggz, whose real name is Segun Daniel Olusemo, said in a conversation with his housemates on Tuesday that if he wins, he will donate money to a charity that helps the less fortunate.

Sheggz said: “If I win the money, I’ll spend like N15 million on charity.”

Watch the video below:

