BBNaija star, Angel says her ideal man is one who must cook for her (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Angel Smith, a Big Brother Naija star has listed the physical and behaviorial qualities her ideal man must possess.

The beautiful ex-BBNaija season 6 housemate, said that he must be dark in complexion and taller than her.

Angel went further to state that the man would be expected to take her to the club on Friday and on Saturday, he would come over to her place to cook.

The brand ambassador also said that her ideal man must be one who spends on her and also attends church service together.

She, however, said that she does not expect the man in question to be a perfect being.

In other news; Popular skit maker, Oderhohwo Joseph Efe better known as Carter Efe, has disclosed that he received N10 million to film Machala’s music video.

He revealed this during an Instagram live session in response to individuals criticizing the manner he professes his love for Wiz.

According to Carter Efe, he is frequently made fun of by claims that Wizkid will never pay attention to him or provide any assistance.

