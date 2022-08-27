BBNaija star, Angel says her ideal man is one who must cook for her (Video)

Angel Smith, a Big Brother Naija star has listed the physical and behaviorial qualities her ideal man must possess.

The beautiful ex-BBNaija season 6 housemate, said that he must be dark in complexion and taller than her.

Angel went further to state that the man would be expected to take her to the club on Friday and on Saturday, he would come over to her place to cook.

The brand ambassador also said that her ideal man must be one who spends on her and also attends church service together.

She, however, said that she does not expect the man in question to be a perfect being.

