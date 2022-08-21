TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to…

“I’m terrified of guys” – Lady says as…

Married man with baby mama cries out after finding out his wife…

Being an ol0sho is better than being a graduate in Nigeria — Prophet Solomon Adelana

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Oba Solomoni, a popular Nigerian Prophet, has claimed that being a commercial sex worker pays more than being a university graduate in Nigeria these days.

He said this in a recent live video in which he lamented the condition of things in the country.

According to the controversial prophet, the value of going to school is hardly noticed because the jobs that come out of being a graduate don’t pay enough and when a graduate eventually retires, it’s not guaranteed that he/she will get pension.

READ ALSO

“Why I always fly back to Nigeria after my gigs” –…

Young man excited as he relocates from Poland to Nigeria in…

In his words ;

Being an ol0sho is better than being a graduate in Nigeria — Prophet Solomon Adelana

When I think about Nigeria, I cry, especially for you graduates, I cry everyday.

You wake up everyday and suffer to go to school, they get a Job and they get owed salaries, they live like that until they retire and when they retire they have no pension.

Why then did they go to school?

The way it is, Olosho (prostitute) is better than a Graduate in Nigeria.

I cry for graduates.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to see mansion his…

“I’m terrified of guys” – Lady says as she narrates…

Married man with baby mama cries out after finding out his wife of 9 years is…

How my employer kicked me out at night after seeing her husband holding my hand…

My landlord’s wife ‘plays’ with the gateman whenever he goes out – Man says,…

I thought of death – BBNaija’s Khloe finally opens up on butt surgery journey…

Okada man becomes international model after being scouted by fashion designer

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Being an ol0sho is better than being a graduate in Nigeria — Prophet Solomon…

BBNaija: “Phyna is like a mother to me” — Groovy says as he makes move on Chomzy…

Usyk defeats Joshua to retain world heavyweight titles

“I can go [email protected] in movies, my whole body is dedicated to my work” – Actress…

Two ladies fight in public over sugar daddy (Video)

Lady cries out as her gateman declares unwavering love for her (Audio)

I can do ‘hookup’ for a high price – Nollywood actress, Sylvia Ukaatu

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More