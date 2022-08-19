Why people who return to Nigeria saying ‘there’s no place like home’ are bad market – Comedian, Akpororo

Akpororo, a well-known stand-up comedian, has disclosed how to identify persons who would be bad market after returning from overseas.

Anyone who simply returns to Nigeria and claims that “there is no place like home” comes under this category, according to the stand-up act.

In a video he shared on social media, he opines that those who make such statements do so because they have no money on them.

“Anytime you hear who just come from abroad say ‘There’s no place like home’, e no get money” he said

Why Nigerians who return from abroad say ‘there’s no place like home’ — Comedian Akpororo pic.twitter.com/NmzoBlGyAe — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) August 19, 2022

The video has stirred reactions from Netizens:

