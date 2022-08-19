Why people who return to Nigeria saying ‘there’s no place like home’ are bad market – Comedian, Akpororo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Akpororo, a well-known stand-up comedian, has disclosed how to identify persons who would be bad market after returning from overseas.

Anyone who simply returns to Nigeria and claims that “there is no place like home” comes under this category, according to the stand-up act.

In a video he shared on social media, he opines that those who make such statements do so because they have no money on them.

“Anytime you hear who just come from abroad say ‘There’s no place like home’, e no get money” he said

The video has stirred reactions from Netizens:

wendy_adamma; Even though!! Nevertheless

paneo_kidscloset; Even though, my brother even though!😂😂😂😂

onyinye_bakee; 😂😂😂😂 thanks for the reminder

lilmonykush; Abroad different from Abroad 😂

only1_ednariches; I’m telling u😂😂. He don come home empty handed be dat and home go accept am back as he is😂😂. He don come home to con dey chop free food oh😂. Indeed no place like home oh😂😂

lilkrizzofficial; Ahswr! I get this talk for mind since😂😂

