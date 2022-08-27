How my bestie I helped get a job told my fiancé I’ve done 14 abortions – Lady tearfully spills

A woman who lost her relationship with her fiancé because her best friend betrayed her trust, describes how it shattered her heart.

“I’m crying as I’m typing this. Let me tell you my background. I came from a wealthy family. My parents are wealthy but they divorced. My dad remarried. Nobody get my time. I started living a reckless life. Having s3x for fun and I ended up having 14 abortions. I’m engaged to be married to a medical doctor. I’ve stopped my bad lifestyle. There’s this childhood of mine. We grew up together. She taught me how to cook and be homely. She made me a better person. We Attended the same school. After our service, immediately got employed with my daddy’s connection. I begged my dad and they employed my bestie too. So we’re both working in a leading telecoms company with fat salaries. We don’t hide anything from each other. She advised me to tell my fiancé about the 14 abortions and I told her it’s not necessary since it’s now my past. My best friend was actually the one that planned the surprised proposal. Our wedding is scheduled on October and all of a sudden, my fiancé started acting weird, acting busy and getting unnecessarily angry. I went to see him and I asked what is going on. He said he wanted space. That he doesn’t think the wedding is going to hold. I got angry and I left. I told my bestie about it and she begged me to give him time. That he will come around. I kept calling him and finally he came 2days ago and asked how many abortions have I done. I was shocked and I denied it. I told him I wasn’t counting but it can’t be more than 5. Only for my boyfriend to play an audio of my discussion with my bestie. My bestie whom I loved all my life went and told my fiancé that I’ve done 14 abortions. I’m so sad. I’ve been crying. I don’t even have appetite to eat. My fiancé said talking from medical perspective, my womb is weak and can’t carry baby. My bestie even called me to ask if all is well since she didn’t see me at the office. I just smiled and told her yes. Nurse chi, I’m broken. I don’t even know how to move forward. How do I win my fiancé back. How do I pay d gal I think is my bestie back?”