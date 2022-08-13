“It’s hell being the first daughter in this household” – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle speaks

Danielle Yul Edochie, daughter of veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has lamented over the difficulty she’s facing.

According to her, being the first and only daughter in a Nigerian household feels like she is in hell.

She stated that people have high expectations for her which is demanding and frustrating.

While lip syncing to a Tiktok sound, she said:

“I’m not ashamed to admit it. It’s hell in there, it’s horror. You need to be a certain type of person to survive it”

She captioned the video:

“Being the first child, first and only daughter in a Nigerian household.”

This is coming months after her father unveiled his secret wife and son on his Instagram page.

