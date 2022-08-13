“It’s hell being the first daughter in this household” – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle speaks

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Danielle Yul Edochie, daughter of veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has lamented over the difficulty she’s facing.

According to her, being the first and only daughter in a Nigerian household feels like she is in hell.

She stated that people have high expectations for her which is demanding and frustrating.

 

While lip syncing to a Tiktok sound, she said:
“I’m not ashamed to admit it. It’s hell in there, it’s horror. You need to be a certain type of person to survive it”

She captioned the video:
“Being the first child, first and only daughter in a Nigerian household.”

This is coming months after her father unveiled his secret wife and son on his Instagram page.

Watch the video below:

