Liquorose bashed following suspected butt enlargement procedure

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Liquorose Afije, a popular reality star, has sparked reactions following a change in her body development that is suspected to be butt enlargement surgery.

The season 6 runner-up of Big Brother Naija, who is currently having the time of her life in Mexico, sparked outrage with her new photos.

Taking to the image-sharing platform, Liquorose flaunted her lower body, leaving her bare butt open in a revealing outfit.

The photos, however, sparked speculations of a butt enlargement procedure leaving many with the question of the need for such.

She looks uncomfortable. Her ass looks like she’s a had bbl done or bitched her ass a bit but she really looks uncomfortable in my opinion,” a social media user wrote while others complimented the brand influencer.

