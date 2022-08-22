Nosa Rex acquires multi-million naira house (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex has splashed millions of naira on a new house.

The actor, who’s celebrating his 7th wedding anniversary with wife, Deborah Nosa Okunzuwa, shared the news with his fans on his social media page.

He shared a photo of the palatial house on the image-sharing platform as he expressed his thanks to God for his lastest acquisition.

Fans and colleagues of the actor cum comedian, have taken to his social media page to congratulate him.

