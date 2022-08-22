Nosa Rex acquires multi-million naira house (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex has splashed millions of naira on a new house.

The actor, who’s celebrating his 7th wedding anniversary with wife, Deborah Nosa Okunzuwa, shared the news with his fans on his social media page.

He shared a photo of the palatial house on the image-sharing platform as he expressed his thanks to God for his lastest acquisition.

Fans and colleagues of the actor cum comedian, have taken to his social media page to congratulate him.

See his post below:

Meanwhile, in another news, a video making the rounds on social media shows moment a clergyman warned young men to desist from engaging in oral s*x as he speaks on how it damages their destiny and prayers.

