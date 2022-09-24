Beautiful Nigerian lady marries lover one year she made the first move

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady simply known as Faith married her heartthrob a year after shooting her shot at him on the microblogging site, Twitter.

She shared a screenshot of their first conversation, which took place in August 2021, in which she referred to him as her future husband and he responded after a few days.

The lovely lady and her beau legally married at the registry in Ikoyi, Lagos state.

Taking to her Twitter account, @Faith_Loolo shared their love story with the caption;

”Exactly a year ago I entered his DM.

How it started. How it’s going.”

@holardamolar; Women; “God when”. If guy enter dm with “Future wifey”

Next post go be screenshot with “It’s the audacity for me!!”

@Iameniolamyde; All these babes go see this one now and they won’t still know what to do . SMH!!!

@black_bhoy_; The truth of this thing be say na the DM wey work dem go post, others wey no work Na recycle bin.. Happy for you

@_AsiwajuLerry; I been think say Twitter women talk say typing “smiles” is a red flag????

@Apholerbee; Did she die after shooting her shot?. I’m talking to you, don’t scroll pass.

