Beautiful Nigerian lady marries lover one year she made the first move

A Nigerian lady simply known as Faith married her heartthrob a year after shooting her shot at him on the microblogging site, Twitter.
She shared a screenshot of their first conversation, which took place in August 2021, in which she referred to him as her future husband and he responded after a few days.
The lovely lady and her beau legally married at the registry in Ikoyi, Lagos state.
Taking to her Twitter account, @Faith_Loolo shared their love story with the caption;
”Exactly a year ago I entered his DM.
How it started. How it’s going.”
See the post:
Exactly a year ago I entered his DM.
How it started. How it's going pic.twitter.com/yBjJdmSUU5
— Hair_Sense (@Faith_Loolo) September 24, 2022
See how netizens reacted…
@holardamolar; Women; “God when”. If guy enter dm with “Future wifey”
Next post go be screenshot with “It’s the audacity for me!!”
@Iameniolamyde; All these babes go see this one now and they won’t still know what to do . SMH!!!
@black_bhoy_; The truth of this thing be say na the DM wey work dem go post, others wey no work Na recycle bin.. Happy for you
@_AsiwajuLerry; I been think say Twitter women talk say typing “smiles” is a red flag????
@Apholerbee; Did she die after shooting her shot?. I’m talking to you, don’t scroll pass.
