How I got my mental illness – Chacha Eke reveals (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Chacha Eke, a Nollywood actress, has revealed how she got her mental illness

The mother of four, who has been a vocal advocate for mental health since being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has revealed new information about her personal life.

Chacha revealed that she inherited her mother’s “craziness” and would most likely pass it on to her daughter.

She also revealed that she lost a baby 18 years ago. The baby died, she claims, and she is still in pain. Despite it being over a decade, she never forgets.

“I am crazy, I got it from my mama. My mama was a crazy woman, her mama was crazy. My daughter will probably grow and be a crazy little lady.

That baby died and I’m so pained… 18 years gone but I never forget”, she said in a post.

