How man robbed lady he wooed at shopping mall

A lady was allegedly robbed by an admirer who took her to a Lagos shopping mall to buy personal items for her.

A Facebook user named Ella unusual shared a story about how a man vanished with the phone of a lady he wooed at a mall in GRA.

He let her shop for a variety of items, and when they arrived at the counter, he asked her to go get more of what she liked.

However, before she went back to the isles, he asked for her phone to make a call and she was so trusting of him that she handed over the phone.

Sadly when she returned to the counter, her admirer was nowhere to be found as he had disappeared with her phone.

She however met the groceries and other goodies inside the cart at the counter area. It is later that people got to know they were not already dating as she revealed that he met her on the road and offered to take her shopping.

Ella narrated: ”I was in GRA yesterday, I decided to branch Market square to pick something. I saw a guy and a lady filling their trolleys with items.

Everything the lady picked was in pairs… e.g the biggest Milo and peak milk (two cans each item). She picked things worth 30k plus as well as the guy.

When they got to the cashier stand, the guy asked are you sure you don’t need anything else? Feel free to pick more so I can pay at once. The lady was happy, as she was about leaving to bring more items, the guy requested for her phone to call his friend.

The lady handed over her phone to the guy and went on for more shopping, when she finally returned, she met those items and the guy had zoomed off. That was when we knew they just met on the road, he gave her a lift and straight to the supermarket. Now her iphone11 is gone. It wasn’t said if the man was caught or the phone was recovered after the incident.”