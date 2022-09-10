I beg you in God’s name take care of my daughter – Father tearfully pleads with son-in-law at wedding

An aged Nigerian father broke down in tears at his daughter’s wedding and begged his son-in-law to look after her during their marriage.

In the name of God, the old man pleaded with her husband to take care of his darling daughter since she was the apple of his eye.

The father started crying as he made the passionate appeal at the wedding reception, as seen in a video that is becoming viral online.

At the ceremony, family and friends could be seen swarming around the distraught father and comforting him.

The ceremony resumed after he eventually turned away from the pair.

The video has stirred reactions from social media users who have described how exceptional a father’s love is for their children.

Watch the video below: