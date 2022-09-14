TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady celebrates as she gets elevated from cleaner to ‘madam…

Woman shows off her beautiful daughter whom everyone called ugly…

I’ve been suspecting – Newly married man nabs wife in hotel room…

“I never want to see you in the class” – Angry lecturer chases away upcoming singer and his manager from his class

Entertainment
By Shalom

A tiktok user, who is also a student of Lagos State University, Nigeria, made a viral video of his lecturer sending his two of his coursemates out of the class. 

The two students who were sent out of class were said to be an upcoming musical artist and his manager. 

The lecturer was visibly angry but the source of his annoyance was not made known. 

READ ALSO

Patricia CEO, Fejiro, proposes to his pregnant girlfriend…

Moment angry lecturer chased upcoming artiste and manager…

It could have been because of his hairstyle or he must have done something to warrant the embarrassment in front of his mates. 

Whatever the case may be, it was enough for the lecturer to tell them to leave the class and that he didn’t want to see them in his class again. 

See video here:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMF11P8Yd/

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady celebrates as she gets elevated from cleaner to ‘madam of the…

Woman shows off her beautiful daughter whom everyone called ugly at birth…

I’ve been suspecting – Newly married man nabs wife in hotel room with his friend…

Wife of man who found out his 5 kids do not belong to him, opens up

Moment Wizkid expressed concern after calling 1st son, Tife’s phone but he…

Adopted boy breaks down in tears as he gets his first ever birthday cake from…

Patricia CEO, Fejiro, proposes to his pregnant girlfriend after their…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I never want to see you in the class” – Angry lecturer chases…

Man storms bank, accuses staff of withdrawing money from his account (Video)

Nigerian lady bags 7 fully sponsored scholarships in USA and Canada, shares…

Nigerian lady takes her man out, splashes N59k on food for him, flaunts receipt

Man reveals where Portable allegedly bought his clothes after bragging he spends…

Reactions as lady reveals how she met the love of her life at h0ok-up joint

Young lady shares how she squandered her first N1 million on ‘enjoyment’ (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More