I’ve slept with over 100 women – 22-year-old lesbian confesses (video)

By Ezie Innocent

A 22-year-old lesbian has admitted to sleeping with over 100 women.

The woman who spoke with Ghanaian YouTuber Arnold revealed that she is a sex addict who is attracted to women.

The lady claimed that a married woman she formerly lived with introduced her to the homosexual lifestyle and sex toys when she was 14 years old. She also stated that she is proud of her same-sex preference and has turned some good girls into bad.

She further stated that it is unfortunate that she isn’t blessed with money otherwise she wouldn’t use men for anything.

The lesbian said;

“Right now if I have money I won’t use a man for anything. Because of money, I will sleep with men because I need it. Right now if I have my money I won’t use a man for anything.

“I am addicted to sex, lesbian sex. I have slept with plenty of women. I have slept with up to 100 women and I have also had sex with multiple women at a time. Some of the women are not willing to date. They just come and go.”

She also disclosed that she doesn’t stay in one neighbourhood for more than two years.

The lady added;

“I don’t stay in one place for a long time. If I stay in one place for two years I won’t stay there again. I don’t like area girls and I have done about 100 girls. It’s nice oo. If you try it you will enjoy it.”

