“Khalid eye don see shege” — Netizens react as Daniella gets intimate with Dotun again, days after feeling remorseful

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Viewers of the ongoing BBNaija Level Up show are worried about an evicted housemate, Khalid, and his love interest, Daniella, who seems to be in a relationship with another housemate.

Daniella

The reality star, who felt remorseful for betraying her supposed boyfriend, Khalid, who has been evicted from the show, has backtracked on her words.

At first, Daniella tried playing hard to get by pushing away the reality star, but the competitive housemate finally bowed to pressure as she gave in to him.

On Saturday night at Pepsi’s party, the female housemate once again gets cozy with her newfound love as they exchange an intense kiss.

Nigerians dragged the reality star for being too loose on the show.

“Somebody shuu check on Khalid 🌚,” a concerned fan wrote.

Another user added, Shey she no dey set boundaries again ni. So if this girl marry and her husband travel, her body no go dey one place na wa o..

See other reactions below;

ebi_oshionya: Sha no cry tomorrow morning o

tomisinstar1: Dotun always on Daniella case…And the girl no get self control

boluwatife_brozzy: No be this girl dey cry that day????

mobolar_: Later she go blame it on alcohol. God abeg o

Watch the video below …

