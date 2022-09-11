“Me and Big brother were having something” – Diana makes revelation about her relationship with Biggie

Diana, an evicted housemate from Big Brother Naija Season 7, Level Up edition, has revealed her chemistry with the house’s unseen voice instructor, popularly known as Biggie.

Diana’s interview section after her eviction from the reality show was captured in a viral video. The video has gotten a lot of attention online, with many people finding her statement about her relationship with Biggie amusing.

During the interview, Diana stated that she and Biggie had chemistry despite not knowing if they were in the same age group and that she and Big Brother were having something.

The short clip also captured Diana’s statement, noting that she was more connected to Biggie, hence her fluency with him in the diary room.

She said: “Me and Big brother were having something,

something was apting, we were having a bit of chemistry.

I felt we were more close in age.

We were more connected and that was why I was fluent with him in the diary section.

I am not attracted to his physic.”

Watch the video below;