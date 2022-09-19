“Na mumu dey love; I’m getting married for money” – Bride-to-be says as she shares pre-wedding photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young lady has taken to social media to reveal that she is marrying for money rather than love.

The lady named Habiba Gado on Facebook shared photos believed to be from her pre-wedding shoot but what caught attention was the caption she used.

According to Habiba, she is marrying for money rather than love, as most people do. She stated that only a fool loves.

She wrote:

“I’m getting married for money, Nothing concern me with una nonsense.”

Habiba then added the hashtag “Na mumu dey love.

Her fiance also shared their pre-wedding video with the same “Na mumu dey love 2022” hashtag.

Meanwhile; Bovi Ugboma, a well-known stand-up comedian, and his adorable wife, Kris Asimonye Ugboma, are commemorating their 13th wedding anniversary.

Bovi thanked his wife on Instagram for turning him from a “wild animal to a domestic one” and praised her for it.

