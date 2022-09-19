“Na mumu dey love; I’m getting married for money” – Bride-to-be says as she shares pre-wedding photos

A young lady has taken to social media to reveal that she is marrying for money rather than love.

The lady named Habiba Gado on Facebook shared photos believed to be from her pre-wedding shoot but what caught attention was the caption she used.

According to Habiba, she is marrying for money rather than love, as most people do. She stated that only a fool loves.

She wrote:

“I’m getting married for money, Nothing concern me with una nonsense.”

Habiba then added the hashtag “Na mumu dey love.”

See her post below;

Her fiance also shared their pre-wedding video with the same “Na mumu dey love 2022” hashtag.

See his post below;

