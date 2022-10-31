42-year-old woman says she is searching for a man

A beautiful 42-year-old lady identified as Vanessa has publicly announced her need for a man to marry.

She explained that she is looking for a man to marry her and went ahead to make a short disclosure about herself.

She stated that he has no kids and works as a teacher to earn a living.

She said:

“Am 42 yrs looking for a man to marry me.I have no kid and am working teacher by professional.”

Reacting, some people asked what she had been doing all these years while others sympathized and prayed for her.

Lady Nabz said:

“Don’t worry, God will make it happen and you will be located by a decent man very soon. Don’t bother yourself with all the silly comments from people who are yet to understand life.”

See tweet here: