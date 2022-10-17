Confusion as man driving wife’s car meets her other husband who bought it for her

An intriguing tale about how his wife was leading a double life with two husbands was told by a Kenyan Twitter user.

The man only known as Joe claimed that while running errands in his wife’s car, he ran into another man who questioned why he was doing so in a car belonging to his wife.

He replied that the car belongs to his own wife because he was perplexed by the question.

But the person he encountered led him to his office and showed him the paperwork proving that he had purchased the automobile for her.

However, Joe, the driver of the car, revealed that she had claimed to have borrowed money from her employer to purchase it.

She told the first husband that she runs her MSC program at Masinde Muliro University every weekend, but the second man said that he only gets to see her in the weekends since she works in another city.

His tweets read reads; ”You borrow your wife’s car to run some errands in town. Then as you park the car, a gentleman approaches you and politely asks what you are doing with his wife’s car?

You tell him it’s your wife’s car. He takes you to his office and shows you the car’s logbook and other documents. Meanwhile, your wife (the mother of your 2 kids) had all along told you she bought the car with a loan she took from her workplace’s SACCO loan.

You tell him to show you the photo of his wife. He shows you the photo of his wife. Voila! It’s Achieng your wife! Same photo. Same photo. He say his wife works in Kericho and sees her only weekends. Meanwhile, your wife allegedly attends her Masters Degree classes every weekend in Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega every weekend, for the last 1 year.”

