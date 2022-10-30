Davido and Chioma display public affection as they dazzle in matching outfits (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Famous singer, Davido Adeleke raises the bar as he rocks a matching outfit with his baby mama, Chioma Rowland.

This comes after the unfollowing of his first and second baby mamas on Instagram.

The couple seems to have doubled the dosage of their bond following their continuous public display of affection.

Davido and Chioma are seen kissing as they step out in matching outfits in a recent video that the singer posted on his Instagram account.

The two maintained their love for one another while posing as a couple in the same car.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Burna Boy, a Grammy award-winning singer, confronts his colleague, Wizkid, over claims of being the bigger fish in the music industry.

