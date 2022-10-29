TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I married a pastor at 15, he woke up one day and said God asked…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20…

”I want real a wife, not baby mama” – Falz’ mum prays for him on…

Emotional moment bride’s brother who’s been abroad for six years made surprise appearance at her wedding (Video)

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A heartwarming video that surfaced online shows the moment a bride lost her cool when her abroad-based brother appeared at her wedding ceremony

The young lady was marrying her heartthrob and had never expected to see her sibling because he has been living overseas for the past six years.

READ ALSO

“What I ordered Vs what I got” — Man says as he shares…

Woman devastated as she discovers her husband is bedding…

The lady in the TikTok video shared by @gorgeous87_ couldn’t keep her cool when she saw her brother at her wedding reception.

The MC had previously informed her that there would be a pleasant surprise to be revealed at the event, and she waited with bated breath to see what it was, not realizing it was a human being in the form of her brother.

On seeing him from afar, she started screaming and leaped for joy before running towards him. The bride left her groom at the altar and ran into the embrace of his brother as he walked into the venue.

According to the bride: “…so it been 6yrs have not seen my elder brother,even when we lost our father he couldn’t show up because of the COVID19 situation so weeks to my wedding he told me he couldn’t make it anymore…”

Watch the video below:

@sassy_revelin

So this my video is still trending 🥰❤️❤️ it was indeed a beautiful day for me #viralvideo #suprise #sblinglove

♬ original sound – Revelin123

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I married a pastor at 15, he woke up one day and said God asked him to divorce…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20 hours

”I want real a wife, not baby mama” – Falz’ mum prays for him on his 32nd…

“Shut your mouths” – Regina Daniels blows hot, slams those…

Where did you get money – Nigerian mum questions young son after finding out how…

“What I ordered Vs what I got” — Man says as he shares wife’s transformation…

“She was never married to Anthony; the traditional marriage was staged” – Close…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Emotional moment bride’s brother who’s been abroad for six years made surprise…

Drama as Davido unfollows his second babymama, Amanda, weeks after unfollowing…

Frustrated yahoo boy cries profusely as he prays for rich client to locate him…

“In all you do, make sure you don’t marry a heartless person”…

“No child, no husband” – Alleged single 40-year-old lady cries out…

“Very fine and neat”: Pry 6 boy with fine handwriting like a…

Nigerians react as Instagram deletes EFCC’s official account (Screenshot)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More