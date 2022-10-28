TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Female herbalist charges to Yahoo boy’s house to collect her share, claims the gods told her he has ‘cashed out’

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Female native doctor storms yahoo boys house she did charms for as she claims the gods informed her thay he has cashed out.

In the video making the rounds online, the traditionalist who had a deal with her client, charged to his place to demand her share.

She could be heard saying that the gods had revealed to her that he has made a lot of money from what she did for him.

In the viral video, the woman could be seen arguing with the Yahoo boy she did charms for as he tried to calm her down, saying that the money they received was too small.

However, the angry traditionalist seems to be having none of it as she insisted on having her own cut.

Watch the video below:

