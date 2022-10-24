TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment comedian Sabinus meets look-alike (Video)

Davido and Chioma perform ‘Assurance’ at Israel DMW’s wedding…

Cybernauts dig out old post of Peggy Ovire saying Igbo men are…

“I will rather go blind” – Mercy Johnson reacts as her son requests for a little brother (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has stated that she will rather go blind than have another child.

The actress who already has four children, a boy and three girls revealed that her only son, Henry has requested for a baby brother.

READ ALSO

Drama as security man impregnates JSS 2 student

Muslim man becomes manager of son’s pig company years…

She however posted a video which she captioned, “Henry asking for a baby brother 🤣. The holyspirit is your guide, father brother and friend my son.” 

She sang along to a song that said “I would rather go blind” while she refused vehemently to agree to have another child just to grant her son’s request.

Netizens found this hilarious. While some concurred with her, others suggested that she go for it and give her son a baby brother.

See video here:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment comedian Sabinus meets look-alike (Video)

Davido and Chioma perform ‘Assurance’ at Israel DMW’s wedding (Video)

Cybernauts dig out old post of Peggy Ovire saying Igbo men are the most…

How woman who died giving birth was miraculously revived by the newborn baby

“I dey trip for this guy, but i dont know if he has sense or not”…

Nigerian lady gets married to cab driver two years after shooting her shot

Davido throws birthday party for son, Ifeanyi (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Davido’s 2nd son, Dawson, spotted as singer shares rare video showing portrait…

Man shares how aunt got pregnant same time as surrogate mom after 13 years of…

“Don’t marry an illiterate” – Sandra Iheuwa warns singles

Doctor applies to be Ooni of Ife’s 8th wife

“I will rather go blind” – Mercy Johnson reacts as her son…

“Ifeanyi must marry me immediately” – Lady caught on tape tying a…

Davido throws birthday party for son, Ifeanyi (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More