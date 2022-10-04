Lady shares photos and videos from her N7 million wedding

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady has been graceful enough to share her wedding details which includes all costs and vendors on her Twitter page.

According to her, she started planning the wedding in April and planned to spend just 5 million Naira for 100 guests but didn’t realise it was impossible to have just 100 guests in a city of Lagos.

In her words:

“First of, when we started planning for the wedding back in April, I said we shouldn’t spend more than $7,400 (₦5M) for 100 guests 😭. I didn’t know I was joking with myself especially cos the wedding was in Lagos & was a 2-day event. Plus, we ended up with 200+ guests.”

She gave details of all that was spent and how everything went in her wedding. Netizens who also had their wedding ceremonies on the way were grateful as this would help with their own plans.

See full details here:

 

