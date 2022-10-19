Man bursts into tears while narrating how girlfriend he showered with money left him when he went broke (Video)

A man has related how a woman whom he cared for, when he still had the means, left him when he needed her the most.

The man stated stated that he usually randomly credit her with 10,000 or 20,000 naira whenever she solicits for money from him.

However, when he went broke with no more money to take care of her, she began acting awkwardly around him and eventually left him for another guy who began doing all the things he used to do for her.

He claimed to have loaned her money, but never considered asking for it back. When his finances started to spiral, he pleaded with her to help, but she refused.

The man sobbed as he described how, after lavishing his girl with cash, she quickly moved on to another man once he stopped providing financial support while he was on the justice court, a legal reality program.

He stated that he suddenly found himself unable to pay his rent and begged his lover for the money he had lent her, but she appeared reluctant to repay. To force her to repay him, he took her before a judge.

The judge then required the woman to promise that she would find a means to pay back the money, such as by borrowing it from friends or making payments over time.

The woman stated she could pay N10,000 each month till the loan was paid off, but her ex-boyfriend indicated he was against that plan.

Watch the video below: