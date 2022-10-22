Nigerian lady gets married to cab driver two years after shooting her shot

A young lady from Nigeria recently wed a man she first expressed interest in two years ago after boarding his cab.

She requested a ride from him in 2020 while he was a Bolt driver, but she messaged him on WhatsApp after the journey.

She introduced herself and reminded him that she was a passenger who complimented the way he spoke.

Fast-forward to 2022, the bolt driver and his female passenger have now walked down the aisle as husband and wife.

This is according to a Twitter user @Ijawphilosopher, who shared photos of the couple and their chat from 2020.

Read their chat below:

