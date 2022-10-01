TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I have been suffering diseases since then” –…

“I’m too beautiful for this world, even my haters would…

Angry bride attacks elderly wedding guest who wiped her face with…

Pretty lady narrates how she ended up dating a married man despite divorcing her husband for cheating

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman has shared an incredible story about the unimaginable twists and turns in her relationship life, which began with her leaving her marriage.

She revealed that her marriage was blissful and beautiful until two years into it when her husband began cheating on her with a younger and more attractive lady.

According to the lady, she felt disrespected and humiliated, so she filed for a divorce and eventually left him.

READ ALSO

Little girl breaks down in tears after getting informed that…

“The husband is always nowhere to be found when their…

The divorcee said she left with their only child and had to find a way to make ends meet for her and her baby as a single mum.

But six months after her divorce, she started to meet new people with the hope of falling in love again and finding someone to take care of her financially.

She met a man who turned out to be married, and he was taking care of her, but she felt bad for the wife knowing that she was cheating with her husband.

The single mother appealed to people not to judge her for having an affair with a married man. She defended her action by saying that she is not a bad person who asked the man to chase his wife away.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I have been suffering diseases since then” – Man who tattooed…

“I’m too beautiful for this world, even my haters would agree” –…

Angry bride attacks elderly wedding guest who wiped her face with money (Video)

“She has been denying me s*x” – 20-year-old man who married…

I called my friend – Woman spots her friend’s husband at hospital with a…

“My wife’s mother is allowed to stay for only 1 week during omugwo,…

I never forced you to draw me – Bobrisky slams man who said he got sick…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Pretty lady narrates how she ended up dating a married man despite divorcing her…

Nigerians express disappointment in Joke Silva, Mercy Johnson, others as they…

“My husband made me fast non-stop during pregnancy, accused me of being…

“I’m willing to stay single and celibate” – Kuchi Kuchi…

“I want to go back to my people, I don’t want marriage again”…

Little girl breaks down in tears after getting informed that she can’t get…

“The relationship was so toxic, I feel liberated we are no longer…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More