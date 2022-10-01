TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I have been suffering diseases since then” –…

“I’m too beautiful for this world, even my haters would…

Angry bride attacks elderly wedding guest who wiped her face with…

“The husband is always nowhere to be found when their wives clash with side chicks” – Neo writes

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian reality TV star, Neo Akpofure, has questioned women on why they don’t expose their cheating partners but go ahead to expose whoever he’s cheating with.

He mentioned that women are quick to reveal everything about their partner’s side chic but never their cheating partners.

READ ALSO

Man nabs his driver who claimed to be sick having fun with…

“I cannot forgive this” – Man in tears…

In his words:

“Why is the husband always no where to be found whenever wife and side chick dey clash?🥴” 

This post was made alongside a video and it stirred up so many reactions on social media.

Laniccky said: “for real….you are protecting a man who went all out to disrespect you. If tables were turned, he might not hesitate to show your face alongside the person you are cheating on him with.”

See video here: 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I have been suffering diseases since then” – Man who tattooed…

“I’m too beautiful for this world, even my haters would agree” –…

Angry bride attacks elderly wedding guest who wiped her face with money (Video)

Young boy embarrasses mother on his graduation day, video sparks outrage

I called my friend – Woman spots her friend’s husband at hospital with a…

BBNaija: Reactions as Obi Cubana reveals who will win this season

I never forced you to draw me – Bobrisky slams man who said he got sick…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Little girl breaks down in tears after getting informed that she can’t get…

“The relationship was so toxic, I feel liberated we are no longer…

“The husband is always nowhere to be found when their wives clash with…

Influencer, Papaya Ex acquires house in Lekki worth N100m

“She likes cheap gossips and lies anyhow” – Bella describes ChiChi as they share…

Newly wedded couple joins Labour Party’s rally in Benin (Video)

“She has been denying me s*x” – 20-year-old man who married…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More