“The husband is always nowhere to be found when their wives clash with side chicks” – Neo writes

Nigerian reality TV star, Neo Akpofure, has questioned women on why they don’t expose their cheating partners but go ahead to expose whoever he’s cheating with.

He mentioned that women are quick to reveal everything about their partner’s side chic but never their cheating partners.

In his words:

“Why is the husband always no where to be found whenever wife and side chick dey clash?🥴”

This post was made alongside a video and it stirred up so many reactions on social media.

Laniccky said: “for real….you are protecting a man who went all out to disrespect you. If tables were turned, he might not hesitate to show your face alongside the person you are cheating on him with.”

