“Since I comot from Nigeria go London, e just be like say rapture don happen” – Sabinus reveals (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

Popular comedian, Sabinus better known as Mr Funny has shared his experience after leaving Nigeria for United kingdom.

The skit maker who is currently overseas to shoot skits and for his forthcoming London show revealed that it had been like raptured had taken place when he left Nigeria.

He then wondered whether it was London that is truly the heaven people are hoping to go to.

Watch the video below:

His remark has stirred varied reactions from social media users;

malekeidowu wrote: “That means when you come America you will see God”

sowhmi wrote: “And some others will say make we no come london that it’s too expensive. Omoh ihe niile bukwa according to your pocket laslas. Ufodu ga-enwe enjoyment, ufodu ga-ata ahuhu. Balance baby”

onyinyeeeee wrote: “Uk is now the 37th state in Nigeria”

bigbro.network wrote: “Seems we are going back willingly to sl”ve trade in the UK…our government failed us all”

