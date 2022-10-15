TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady identified as Sophiee has called out the management of the University of Lagos for failing her friend who fell ill during exams.

She alleged that while they were writing their final exams, her friend fainted and was rushed to the hospital.

He missed his exams and the school system allegedly didn’t try to defer his admission, rather they made him fail all his courses thereby affecting his cgpa.

She tweeted:

“Unilag failed my friend. They did him strong thing. We were writing our final exams when this guy fainted in the hall. Our course adviser rushed him to the hospital to get treatment; they confirmed it was appendicitis and he needed to undergo surgery.

Ok fine, he underwent surgery. During the time we were rounding up our exams, he was in the hospital receiving treatment and recovering from the surgery. Now instead of Unilag to help the poor fellow defer his admission. They marked all the exams he missed as absent.”

