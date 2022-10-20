“You have 5, I want 2” – Jaruma begs for two children of IVD’s late wife, Bimbo

Nigerian aphrodisiac merchant, Jaruma, has pleaded with Nigerians to give her 2 out of the 5 children that late Bimbo left behind.

She promised to spoil them silly and get them accustomed to the lifestyle befitting for rich kids.

She posted on her Instagram page saying:

“Bimbo has 5 children, I’m begging all of Nigerians to give 2 of them to Jaruma. 1. Jaruma will give them the BEST QUALITY of life that money can buy!!!

2. Jaruma will buy dual citizenship for both of them in Grenada and Saint Kitts Nevis

3. Jaruma will pay their school fees from play group all the way to secondary to university & to masters. !!!

4. Jaruma will open fixed bank accounts in Grenada & Skn for both of them which means by they are 18 years, they will have ATLEAST N80,000,000 Million Naira.!!

5. Rich Kids Lifestyle: They will learn how to drive in a Mercedes Benz Formatic C400 just like their Mother Jaruma.”

