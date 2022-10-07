TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How I recovered 50k my ex-boyfriend owes me from his wife – Woman…

Lasisi Elenu queries heavily pregnant fiancée as she drives to…

Corp member bids farewell to old man whose photo he sold as NFT…

Young lady throws ‘japa party’ before moving from Nigeria to UK

Lifestyle
By Ezie Innocent

Oyindamola Abiola-Thompson, a young Nigerian lady, has thrown a party to commemorate her departure from the country.

On Friday, October 7, 2022, the pretty woman with the nickname Molly announced this via a series of photos posted on her Twitter page.

An ecstatic Oyindamola revealed that she traveled to the United Kingdom, but not before leaving, she hosted  a ‘japa party.’

The pictures she posted showed the time she was still in Nigeria at the venue of her japa party which was decorated with balloons, flowers and signages which read; ‘We will miss you.’ ‘Welcome to Molly’s japa party”.

Another set of images captured her at the airport ahead of her flight and when she landed in Manchester.

She captioned the post; ”God did”

See her tweet below:

In reaction, @Megxo_official wrote; Japa party? omo, even my left hand no go know say my right hand don collect my stamped passport

@_Jendor1; It’s not like I won’t like to do japa party . But of all the nollywood wey I don watch na that time person go reach airport to check in them go con say na tortoise head Dey my passport say no be me

@Louisfire07; Omo japa party una get mind ooh, one of my cousin who was about to japa 3days before the travel date he called all his friends to come and celebrate with him, on getting to the airport the deal date now his papers where rejected.

@iam_lhaykan; But Artists dey announce der show tour in abroad and yet it always a success ?? make u na dey deceive u na self..

@black_bhoy_; All those people wey dey hide am, shey Na una mate do party so yet they no do her Juju.. Rubbish.. Congratulations dear abeg

@____Billionaire; Congratulations dear, you must be only Nigerian that did a japa party?? Normal if we dey comot we no dey tell person😂😂

@_omoAKINS; My neighbor who was very close to us Japa last month. They got there before telling us. Funny thing is few weeks before their trip, they’d come late at night to beg us for gas, salt, noodles etc. Even owed Nepa money and I helped them settle it. I was very happy for them.

@IamTheIroko; The japa party the streets be talking about. Congratulations. May the force be with you.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How I recovered 50k my ex-boyfriend owes me from his wife – Woman shares

Lasisi Elenu queries heavily pregnant fiancée as she drives to filling station…

Corp member bids farewell to old man whose photo he sold as NFT for over N1m

Nigerian man cries back to his wife after getting dumped by side chick whom he…

Ooni of Ife set to marry two more wives this October, meet his new wives…

Woman welcomes baby girl after her only child prayed for siblings (Video)

Nigerian woman beats house help to death, dumps her body in bush

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Young lady throws ‘japa party’ before moving from Nigeria to UK

Nigerian man cries back to wife after being dumped by side chic he promised to…

Man expresses shock after seeing the hair his girlfriend collected N30k to make…

Lesbian set to quit her marriage as husband stops her from seeing female friend…

Netizens gush as pretty lady takes food to her man who hawks (Video)

Lady changes her mind as husband-to-be hides under the table after armed robbers…

Rachel receives money cake, iPhone 14, others on birthday (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More