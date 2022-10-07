Young lady throws ‘japa party’ before moving from Nigeria to UK

Oyindamola Abiola-Thompson, a young Nigerian lady, has thrown a party to commemorate her departure from the country.

On Friday, October 7, 2022, the pretty woman with the nickname Molly announced this via a series of photos posted on her Twitter page.

An ecstatic Oyindamola revealed that she traveled to the United Kingdom, but not before leaving, she hosted a ‘japa party.’

The pictures she posted showed the time she was still in Nigeria at the venue of her japa party which was decorated with balloons, flowers and signages which read; ‘We will miss you.’ ‘Welcome to Molly’s japa party”.

Another set of images captured her at the airport ahead of her flight and when she landed in Manchester.

She captioned the post; ”God did”

See her tweet below:

In reaction, @Megxo_official wrote; Japa party? omo, even my left hand no go know say my right hand don collect my stamped passport

@_Jendor1; It’s not like I won’t like to do japa party . But of all the nollywood wey I don watch na that time person go reach airport to check in them go con say na tortoise head Dey my passport say no be me

@Louisfire07; Omo japa party una get mind ooh, one of my cousin who was about to japa 3days before the travel date he called all his friends to come and celebrate with him, on getting to the airport the deal date now his papers where rejected.

@iam_lhaykan; But Artists dey announce der show tour in abroad and yet it always a success ?? make u na dey deceive u na self..

@black_bhoy_; All those people wey dey hide am, shey Na una mate do party so yet they no do her Juju.. Rubbish.. Congratulations dear abeg

@____Billionaire; Congratulations dear, you must be only Nigerian that did a japa party?? Normal if we dey comot we no dey tell person😂😂

@_omoAKINS; My neighbor who was very close to us Japa last month. They got there before telling us. Funny thing is few weeks before their trip, they’d come late at night to beg us for gas, salt, noodles etc. Even owed Nepa money and I helped them settle it. I was very happy for them.

@IamTheIroko; The japa party the streets be talking about. Congratulations. May the force be with you.