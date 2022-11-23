27-year-old man overwhelmed as Nigerians make him a millionaire overnight (Video)

A 27-year-old Nigerian identified as Hassan Bamidele Tekim, who was bitterly lamenting about the situation of Nigeria in a viral video has been made a millionaire overnight.

In the viral video, he hammered on the situation of the country and how it badly affected him.

“The situation of this Nigeria, I’m not happy with it”, he said.

This prompted celebrities like Obi Cubana, Tundeednut, Mr Eazi and others to gift him whooping amount of money shortly after the video went viral.

“I didn’t believe it” he said repeatedly.

The overwhelmed young man who wasn’t expecting any of the gestures burst into tears as he couldn’t contain his joy.

“The donation I got, I did not expect it. Its 5 million naira. Something I can never get if I work for 10 to 20 years of my life. I can never imagine.

It was yesterday na, around 4 O’clock. I need to thank God and thank Tundeednut and Obi Cubana. Everybody even Mr eazi for my life”, he said while crying.

Watch video below: