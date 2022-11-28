TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she…

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over…

“Mercy na legend” – Reactions as Uju Okoli, others, kneel before the actress on set (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ace Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has won the hearts of many as she displayed act of humility and respect in a viral video.

In a viral video on Tiktok, The thespian was seen giving junior actors and actress respect as they greeted her. A fast rising actress, Uju Okoli was also seen kneeling to greet her.

This caught the attention of netizens as many claimed it was because she was also respectful.

READ ALSO

“I have never laughed this hard in a long time” –…

“Respect your body, no serious man will take you as wife” –…

@amaligall said, “Am a Ghanaian but I really love 💕 the way Nigerian🇳🇬 actors and actresses gives respect to their seniors in the industry 🥰🥰🥰.”

@episod55 said, “Na senior mama with a Golden heart.”

@cynthiachisom22 said, “Where Judy dey, she needs to learn much from here.”

@flobee07 said, “This woman is humble she even help to clean her knees after standing 🥰.”

@myznajjy483 said, “This shows that Mercy is humble , kind and respectful so she get same back ..law of kama 😌🥺.”

@cynthiapretty22 said, “i love you so much because you a very respectful person, de who understand someone and must important thing is that she different from another people.”

Watch video below:

@raji_emma2

#Love #MercyJohnson #NollywoodActors #Nollywoodlegend #🙏🙏 #🇺🇬

♬ How Are You (My Friend) – Johnny Drille

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family photos (Video)

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she allegedly…

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over recent post (Video)

Korra Obidi’s sister and father show off dance moves days after Korra was…

Heartwarming moment bride walked down the aisle with her 7 brothers (Video)

Man who found abandoned 2-year-old baby by roadside shares transformation 5…

Genevieve Nnaji makes first public appearance after months of reportedly…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting woman’s…

Man fakes fight with police officers just to propose to his girlfriend (Video)

“Mercy na legend” – Reactions as Uju Okoli, others, kneel…

Davido steals the show at Uncle’s inauguration festival (video)

Rita Dominic fully takes up husband’s surname ‘Anosike’ after their white…

Ebuka Uchendu’s wife wakes up to a ‘nice’ bank alert from him on her birthday

“My mummy is jealous o” – Little girl screams as she plays…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More