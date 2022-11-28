“Mercy na legend” – Reactions as Uju Okoli, others, kneel before the actress on set (Video)

Ace Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has won the hearts of many as she displayed act of humility and respect in a viral video.
In a viral video on Tiktok, The thespian was seen giving junior actors and actress respect as they greeted her. A fast rising actress, Uju Okoli was also seen kneeling to greet her.
This caught the attention of netizens as many claimed it was because she was also respectful.
@amaligall said, “Am a Ghanaian but I really love 💕 the way Nigerian🇳🇬 actors and actresses gives respect to their seniors in the industry 🥰🥰🥰.”
@episod55 said, “Na senior mama with a Golden heart.”
@cynthiachisom22 said, “Where Judy dey, she needs to learn much from here.”
@flobee07 said, “This woman is humble she even help to clean her knees after standing 🥰.”
@myznajjy483 said, “This shows that Mercy is humble , kind and respectful so she get same back ..law of kama 😌🥺.”
@cynthiapretty22 said, “i love you so much because you a very respectful person, de who understand someone and must important thing is that she different from another people.”
Watch video below:
@raji_emma2
#Love #MercyJohnson #NollywoodActors #Nollywoodlegend #🙏🙏 #🇺🇬
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES