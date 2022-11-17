Actor Charles Inojie and wife celebrate 10years wedding anniversary

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie and his lovely wife, Obehi Inojie, are celebrating their ten-year wedding anniversary.

The lovely couple, whose marriage stood the test of time, have enjoyed ten years of blissful marriage.

The last ten years have been a time of unwavering love for the actor. He also emphasized the role of grace in his marriage.

Taking to his Instagram account he wrote, “It’s been 10 years of unconditional love. Happy anniversary to us @obehiinojie”.

In other news; A medical doctor who goes by the name, Maxvayshia has taken to social media to share a discovery about a young woman who made amorous advances towards him.

For approximately two months, he claimed, she has been bothering him and confessing her love to him via WhatsApp, only for him to learn that she is already married.

