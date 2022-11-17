Actor Charles Inojie and wife celebrate 10years wedding anniversary

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie and his lovely wife, Obehi Inojie, are celebrating their ten-year wedding anniversary.

The lovely couple, whose marriage stood the test of time, have enjoyed ten years of blissful marriage.

The last ten years have been a time of unwavering love for the actor. He also emphasized the role of grace in his marriage.

Taking to his Instagram account he wrote, “It’s been 10 years of unconditional love. Happy anniversary to us @obehiinojie”.

See his post below:

