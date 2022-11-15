Blackface calls out Wizkid, Burna Boy, claims they sampled his song without permission (Audio-visual)

Former Plantashun Boiz member and Nigerian singer Blackface has accused Burna Boy and Wizkid of using his song as a sample for a hit song.

He claimed that while recording Ginger, they sampled his song, “Twist and Turn,” without giving him credit.

2020 saw the release of Ginger, a single from Wizkid’s Made In Lagos album.

The dancehall artiste took to his social media page to make the accusation on Monday, November 14, 2022.

He wrote: “This is my song #twistandturn you both sampled to make that GINGER @wizkidayo @burnaboy Una for at least give me a call Make una no do like banky.”

In another tweet on Tuesday, Blackface shared an audio-visual snippet of what is purportedly the original demo of the song as evidence.

Blackface said Wiz and Burna should have asked for permission before sampling his music.

Though he called them out publicly, the singer, however urged both artistes to contact him privately.

He wrote; “Anything wrong in asking for permission before you guys decide to sample my music ? Sampling is wrong when you don’t ask for permission before you do such @wizkidayo @burnaboygram I still dey wait make una call me.

These boys go dey sample me sample me ,when I talk (you know who ) go try to trample me .. This right here is way out of bounds boys…make Una Sha call me ! 📞🖤✌️🎵

”There you have it @wizkidayo @burnaboy you guys are breaking my heart when I respect and love you guys so much …..call me 📞🖤🫰🏽”

See the post: