Without me Nigeria’s music industry won’t be the same – Blackface

Augustine Ahmedu, better known as Blackface, a Nigerian singer, has declared that he is the one who has made the music industry what it is today.

Former Plantashun Boiz member stated that he is the industry standard for the game being played.

Taking to Twitter, Blackface boasted about how the Nigerian entertainment industry would be different without him.

He wrote;

”I am the standard of this game, Without me this Naija industry won’t be the same. Who am I. Somebody tell em.”

See his tweet:

I am the standard of this game !

Without me this Naija industry won't be the same!!

Who am I? Somebody tell em!!! 🇳🇬🗝️🔝🎵 pic.twitter.com/NN9bitNN2Z — GHETTO CHILD (@Blackfacenaija) June 25, 2022

