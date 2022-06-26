TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady lands in serious trouble after sleeping with man she met…

Actor Yul Edochie’s Son, Star Dike Finally Visits Grandfather…

Man narrates his most embarrassing s*xual experience

Without me Nigeria’s music industry won’t be the same – Blackface

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Augustine Ahmedu, better known as Blackface, a Nigerian singer, has declared that he is the one who has made the music industry what it is today.

Former Plantashun Boiz member stated that he is the industry standard for the game being played.

Taking to Twitter, Blackface boasted about how the Nigerian entertainment industry would be different without him.

READ ALSO

It was my fault – Man takes back girlfriend who…

What I will do if Atiku or Tinubu emerge as Nigeria’s…

He wrote;

”I am the standard of this game, Without me this Naija industry won’t be the same. Who am I. Somebody tell em.”

See his tweet:

In other news; A woman only identified as Martha has stated her willingness to donate a kidney to the ailing daughter of Nigeria’s former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

It should be noted that Ekweremadu was arrested in the United Kingdom a few days ago and was arraigned before a Magistrate court for alleged child trafficking and organ harvesting.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady lands in serious trouble after sleeping with man she met online

Actor Yul Edochie’s Son, Star Dike Finally Visits Grandfather Pete Edochie…

Man narrates his most embarrassing s*xual experience

Man reveals how Peter Obi’s wife behaved as Anambra’s first lady and…

“May Edochie Is Like A D0g That Has Been Let Loose From Her Cage” – Sonia Ogiri…

“So you dey like that thing” – Cubana Chief Priest reacts as Mercy…

Ekweremadu: David Ukpo’s alleged BVN details leaks, reveals his real age…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Without me Nigeria’s music industry won’t be the same – Blackface

INEC Chairman confirms extension of voter registration

Lady offers to donate her kidney to Ekweremadu’s ailing daughter (Video)

Osinachi Nwachukwu finally laid to rest in Abia State (Video)

Actor Yul Edochie’s Son, Star Dike Finally Visits Grandfather Pete Edochie…

Two years later, Stella Dimoko Korkus rubbishes Kemi Olunloyo over allegations…

Embattled wife who married husband with the hope that she’ll love him with time…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More