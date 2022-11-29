Celestial church members seen protesting against their head prophet in Ibadan (Video)

Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) members in Oyo state have organized a nonviolent demonstration to call for the resignation of their shepherd, Olusho.

With placards in hand, the congregation charged to the church’s location in Mokola Army Barracks, Ibadan, Oyo.

“Olusho must gooooo. Parochial Committee must gooo”, were some of the words written on the placards they were brandishing.

They insisted that both the Parochial committee and the Head Prophet resign immediately.

An online video captured a heated event that followed a man who was allegedly a member of the Parochial Committee challenging them for protesting.

Additionally, news organizations covered the demonstration, which did not sit well with the Celestial Church administration as they could be seen complaining.

Watch the video below;