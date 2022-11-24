“Don’t borrow money from a woman, even if she’s your mother” – Jigan Baba Oja warns

Nigerian actor, Abimbola Kazeem, has taken to his Twitter page to warn Nigerians Against borrowing money from women.

Although he didn’t state his reason for giving such, he however insisted that it is wrong to borrow from a woman.

In his words:

“Don’t borrow money from woman 👩 Even if na your mama ! E get why.”

Reacting, Agbornuku wrote: “Nah, you’re wrong. You’ll only of this issue when you borrow money from women and don’t pay back on the agreed date. Before you borrow money from a woman, you have to be 100% sure you are not going to miss the deadline and they might also ask for it before the deadline😂.”

Another user wrote, “One onigbese wey borrow money from woman and he no wan pay drop motivational speech again😂😂. Alaye there is nothing bad in borrowing money from any of the gender. Just pay your gbese in peace.”

Scoobynero stated, “Don’t borrow money from anyone if u don’t have intention on paying back ASAP🙃.”

