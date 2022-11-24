TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares…

“I don finish am, he sweet pass my husband” –…

“Divorce isn’t something to celebrate. It is…

“Don’t borrow money from a woman, even if she’s your mother” – Jigan Baba Oja warns

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actor, Abimbola Kazeem, has taken to his Twitter page to warn Nigerians Against borrowing money from women.

Although he didn’t state his reason for giving such, he however insisted that it is wrong to borrow from a woman.

In his words:

READ ALSO

“Enjoy your hard-earned money before your maker…

Lady goes crazy as stranger surprises her with N100k cash

“Don’t borrow money from woman 👩 Even if na your mama ! E get why.”

Reacting, Agbornuku wrote: “Nah, you’re wrong. You’ll only of this issue when you borrow money from women and don’t pay back on the agreed date. Before you borrow money from a woman, you have to be 100% sure you are not going to miss the deadline and they might also ask for it before the deadline😂.”

Another user wrote, “One onigbese wey borrow money from woman and he no wan pay drop motivational speech again😂😂. Alaye there is nothing bad in borrowing money from any of the gender. Just pay your gbese in peace.”

Scoobynero stated, “Don’t borrow money from anyone if u don’t have intention on paying back ASAP🙃.”

See Tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares heartbreaking story…

“I don finish am, he sweet pass my husband” – Married lady…

“Divorce isn’t something to celebrate. It is failure” – Justin…

“I dumped you because you’re too perfect” – Heartbroken…

Any man who doesn’t own house, car before marriage doesn’t have a…

28-year-old lady set to divorce husband 5 months into marriage after finding out…

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike to have their white wedding this weekend in…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Don’t borrow money from a woman, even if she’s your…

The last thing I will do before I die – BBNaija’s Pere shocks fans

Nigerian lady orders noodles at restaurant but gets served marriage proposal…

Nigerian big boy arrested for trying to abscond without paying his bill at hotel

Man tries to jump hotel’s fence after lodging with 2 ladies and buying items…

Woman finds out after her husband’s death that she and her kids are his second…

“Yul Edochie was stopping her shine” – Reactions as May…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More