“Enjoy your hard-earned money before your maker calls” – BBNaija star, TBoss

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss, has taken to Instagram to admonish people who work hard to earn money.

According to the single mother, there will always be expenses and things to spend on. She enjoined people to enjoy the hard-earned money.

In her words,

“In this life ehhhh Spend your money. Because if you don’t – Bills will chop it for you. Friends, family and foes will chop it. Miscellaneous here and there will come up. Don’t go to meet your maker without enjoying some of your hard-earned money”.

In the comment section:

One doziengene said, “Spend o, eat chicken, go to Dubai but when you need financial assistance, don’t ask anyone to donate to you. Your advice sounds very shallow and selfish.

Another Sharon said, “Next of kin no dey pity your sweat😢”

