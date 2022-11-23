Fans gush as DJ Cuppy flaunts engagement ring

Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, a Nigerian disc jockey, has flaunted her engagement ring, giving her fans a glimpse of it.

Though Cuppy, the daughter of billionaire Otedola, is yet to make an official announcement about her engagement, she took to Instagram to show off her ring.

The DJ posted a photo of herself with a friend while rocking her engagement ring.

Fans who noticed the ring took to the comments section to flatter her with sweet words.

They were overjoyed with her ring and her newfound happiness.

One Appreciate America Eweh wrote, “See those rings and then that glowing laughter. I love you Cuppy, I’m a big fan

One Lollybee wrote, “Rocking that ring

One Olu Abimbola pleaded with the disc jockey to invite her to their wedding, she wrote, “Sweet!! I do love to get an invitation to your wedding!! It will be one of the happiest moments of my life @cuppymusic”.

A fan identified as Princess Ianathy faulted her for wearing the ring on her right hand, she wrote, “Na right hand them dey put ring abi na left”.