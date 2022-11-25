Final year student ends it over inability to afford N50k despite having a rich father

A final year student from the faculty of education in Federal University of Kashere has taken his own life.

The student identified as Nalkur Zwalnan Lar, committed su!cide in Santuraki area of Kashere. He reportedly poisoned himself and afterwards climb a tree to hang himself.

Lar reportedly left a note behind where he thanked his elder brothers for everything they have done for him and also described his mother as the best mother on Earth and encouraged her to take it easy with herself.

He also mentioned the names of the people he was indebted to financially and also revealed how they could recover their money.

He also accused his ex girlfriend of betrayal and tendered apology to some identified as Comfort and Favour.

According to the deceased, he doesn’t know the meaning of life as he can’t afford a smartphone of N50,000 even though his father is a millionaire.