Genevieve Nnaji makes first public appearance after months of reportedly battling mental illness (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Genevieve Nnaji, a beautiful actress and mother of two, has been spotted publicly for the first time in months.

TheinfoNG gathered that she was recently seen delivering a speech at an event in Abidjan, looking chubby and healthy.

The Nigerian actor, director, and producer addressed delegates at the 2022 Creative Africa Nexus, discussing the importance of the film industry to African development.

The Creative Africa Nexus is an organization that brings together Africa’s brightest creative minds, business and political leaders, policymakers, and thought leaders to drive global expansion and trade in the creative and cultural industries.

The viral photos have since sent many of her fans into a jubilatory mood.

One Kim wrote “I am the happiest right now. She is even looking more chubby. May God continually be with her and be with her through whatever she may be going through”

One Bola wrote “Are we sure she wasn’t on maternity all along? This chubbiness looks like that of a nursing mum. She’s very good at keeping her life private & that’s one of the many things I like about her. I am glad she is healthy and fine”

