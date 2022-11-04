Honest man seeks to return N699k that mysteriously appeared in his empty account

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

An honest Nigerian has taken to social media to reveal that sum amount of money was mistakenly transfered to his account.

According to the man who goes by the name, Luke, he had relocated to the United Kingdom and while there he received an alert of 698,000.

He shared his interest to return back the large sum of money to its rightful owner through a bank he operates with.

Luke requested contact from anyone who knows a trustworthy member of the bank’s staff so they can arrange for him to reimburse the N698,000.

He showed a screenshot of the notification and said he did not consider the money to be a blessing for the new month.

”TWITTER, PLEASE RETWEET UNTIL IT GETS TO THE OWNER! Someone mistakenly credited this my Nigeria account that has been abandoned since I traveled out of the country..

Please, if you have any reliable person in Union Bank, kindly contact me. This is not a new month blessing for me. This one is too small to block my blessings…” Luke wrote.

