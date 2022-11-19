TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“May we not witness this again” – Mercy Johnson…

Man catches pregnant wife in bed with another man in their…

Hanks Anuku finally breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ clip of him…

How my girlfriend’s mom confessed about daughter’s affair with man who paid her rent of N300K — Man narrates

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A young man is devastated to learn that his girlfriend’s mother knew she was having an affair and became pregnant for a kind stranger who had earlier paid her N300K in rent.

Adeshina, a Twitter user, recounted how his girlfriend once requested N50,000 from him in order to pay her N250K rent.

Fortunately, the weight was lifted off his shoulders when his girlfriend received N300,000 from a stranger, which he took to be a random act of kindness.

READ ALSO

“I wish I can have my own ‘personal girlfriend’ but here in…

I can’t marry woman that smokes ‘igbo’ – Nigerian man dumps…

In a Tweet, he wrote, “My babe house rent is 250k, she begged that I help her add 50k, I still dey hustle the money when one guy she met 3 weeks ago sent her 300k. She told me about it and all I did was scratch my head and say God is a miraculous God.”

When asked how he suspected something was off, Adeshina responded, “You’re right boss, I just checked her small phone, and this is the message she sent to the guy, he saved his number as mr Debo.”

See the tweet below …

Adeshina who didn’t stop there reached out to his girlfriend’s mother who opened up that her daughter and the said helper have been dating for over eight months.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“May we not witness this again” – Mercy Johnson Okojie mourns

Man catches pregnant wife in bed with another man in their matrimonial home…

Hanks Anuku finally breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ clip of him roaming the…

Emotional moment Wizkid paid tribute to Davido’s son at concert in New York…

Sabinus reacts after a show promoter was beaten over his absence at an event…

You’re ungrateful – Portable says as he rough-handles his signee, Manny Monie…

“Respect your body, no serious man will take you as wife” – Korra Obidi dragged…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I live in a mansion but my watches and shoes are fake – B Lord sends cryptic…

How my girlfriend’s mom confessed about daughter’s affair with man who paid her…

Queen Mercy appreciates her younger brother with Mercedes Benz for being an…

A guy I turned down used dogs to chase me when I went to fetch water at his…

Suitors won’t take you seriously if you don’t live with your parents as a single…

Papaya Ex uses convoy with police escort to distribute her housewarming IV to…

Sabinus reacts after a show promoter was beaten over his absence at an event…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More