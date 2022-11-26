“I hope he is fine” – Followers express concern as COZA shares new photos of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo (Photos)

The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has released new photos of its leader, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, which has left many followers worried.

The clergyman who was once caught amidst the controversy of rape stuns many as his new photos make rounds across the internet space.

Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele, and other church members were photographed at Old Trafford in Manchester, England which the official COZA page shared on Instagram.

“Hello Manchester! We are live at Old Trafford making sure that you have a great time at The #COZAManchester Special Sunday Service.

It’s going to be out of this World. Truly it will be awesome but your presence will add so much colour. Be there and we can’t wait to see you!” the church wrote.

People took to the comments section after seeing the photos to inquire about Fatoyinbo’s health.

See some photos below: