“I married my destiny helper, she makes my weight lighter” – Man brags about wife footing part of their bills

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A South African man, Themba Tom Ntuli who is happily married has praised his wife for always giving him financial support.

He claims that his wife happily splits their bills, even as little as money spent during an outing or trip.

The proud husband boasted about his wife in a Facebook post while sharing moments she willingly offered to help pay bills.

In his words:

“I am married to a woman that says to me. Baby you have paid for the tickets please let me pay for our food.

Baby you have paid for our food , mina let me tip our waiter /waitress. Love you paid for the flights, mina let me pay for the rental car.

I am married to a destiny helper, a woman that loves and compliments me. My wife makes my weight lighter.”

