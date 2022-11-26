“I no send una papa and mama” – Ayra Starr reacts after being criticized over her dressing (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr has finally responded to netizens who have been criticising her fashion style.

The singer has been dragged online for her signature skimpy skirts but she kept mute until now. The last straw that broke the camel’s back was the recent event she went for donning another mini skirt.

Reacting to this, she went live on Instagram to fire back at her critics.

“I’m only going to say this once. I know send your papa, your mama, your uncle, your auntie, your brother. I go where my mini skirt anyway I want, anytime I want, anyway I want. So mind your goddamn business!” She said.

Reacting to this,

Godson wrote, “Mode yi o gbadun o

You’re covering everything while You’re indoor now, but you’ll come on stage naked 😁😁😁”

