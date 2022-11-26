TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Customer visits bank with iron kolo box to deposit savings only…

“I’m tired of spending N50k on food everyday”…

“I need to be a man to take care of my family”…

“I no send una papa and mama” – Ayra Starr reacts after being criticized over her dressing (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr has finally responded to netizens who have been criticising her fashion style.

The singer has been dragged online for her signature skimpy skirts but she kept mute until now. The last straw that broke the camel’s back was the recent event she went for donning another mini skirt.

Reacting to this, she went live on Instagram to fire back at her critics.

READ ALSO

“Women need to start talking to other ladies; the urge…

Simi addresses fans who raised concerns on the need to…

“I’m only going to say this once. I know send your papa, your mama, your uncle, your auntie, your brother. I go where my mini skirt anyway I want, anytime I want, anyway I want. So mind your goddamn business!” She said.

Reacting to this,

Godson wrote, “Mode yi o gbadun o

You’re covering everything while You’re indoor now, but you’ll come on stage naked 😁😁😁”

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Customer visits bank with iron kolo box to deposit savings only to discover…

“I’m tired of spending N50k on food everyday” Nkechi…

“I need to be a man to take care of my family” – James…

“Why I can’t marry a lady above 26 years” – Man reveals…

“Why do some men set such boundaries?” – Leaked chat between…

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money at his wedding…

Single mom regrets giving up 3-year-old daughter for adoption to please…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Photos and videos from actress Rita Dominic’s white wedding

“I no send una papa and mama” – Ayra Starr reacts after being…

Lady creates scene as husband tries to flee with their kids after dumping her…

“Is this a red flag?” – Lady narrates how man counted the…

Sammie Okposo: Now they post his pictures but never reached out to him –…

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike share romantic moment ahead of white wedding in…

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money at his wedding…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More