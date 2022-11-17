“I wish I can have my own ‘personal girlfriend’ but here in Nigeria we share everything” – Young Nigerian man laments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

Ola Atanda Abdullahi, a young man from Nigeria, has expressed his frustration over his inability to find a partner whom he doesn’t have to share with anyone.

Atanda claims on his Facebook page that everything in Nigeria is shared, including girlfriends.

“I wish I can have my own personal girlfriend but in Nigeria we share everything,” he wrote.

See his post below,

