“I’m never leaving our baby with my husband again” – Woman cries out after asking him to babysit

By Shalom

A woman has taken to her TikTok page @thewhizzys to share a video of her husband involving their little baby in a risky play.

The paranoid woman captured her husband flying their baby around the room like an airplane and reciting,

“Superman, dindindin” in a singsong manner.

The scared woman interrupted the play scene and asked her husband to not drop her baby.

Reacting to this, netizens urged her to take her baby from him as he doesn’t know how it feels to birth a baby more than she does.

@lolade56 said, “Superman dindin😂😂😂😭and the baby is enjoying it😂.”

@omzydee said, “e know cry now o but if na him mama now e go cry.”

@darixco said, “Pls thats a risky play.”

@momof_riri said, “You no get oraimo cord for house?? Be like say your peepee don heal😂.”

@wemmieadesewa said, “Please go and carry your baby😂no be him enter labour room he doesn’t know how it feels😂😂.”

Watch video below:

@the.whizzys

OMG!!! This man will not kee me 😔, my heart skipped a beat 😫😫😫. #thewhizzys #fypシ #couple #tiktoknigeria #viral #couplestiktok

♬ original sound – Anna & Josh

